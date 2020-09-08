Advertisement

Back to football: South Carolina high schools resume practice tomorrow

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A long offseason for South Carolina high school football teams comes to an end Tuesday as teams can resume practice.

There are still three weeks until the regular season starts, but teams can start going back to full pads at practice.

“We can finally put personnels together so we can actually see how we look with certain types of guys,” said Olajuan Paige, head coach at Aiken.

Unusual offseasons are nothing new to Paige, now in his second year with the Hornets. Last season, he only had a few weeks to get his guys ready after he got the job at the end of June.

“If they ever give us two years of a full offseason, we’re gonna be pretty good,” Paige joked. “Pretty darn good.”

He said the delayed season has actually been a good thing, because it gives teams more time to prepare and work out any kinks.

“If we started when we were supposed to start...across the board it would’ve been bad football,” Paige said.

He said his guys are itching to get back out there, and after seeing Georgia high schools start play last week, the community is too.

“It’ll give people a lot to do on Friday,” he said. “It’s definitely gonna bring the community back and get them involved.”

The team has Sept. 25 circled on the calendar. The Hornets open up against cross-town rival South Aiken. Until then, it’s back to business for Paige and the team.

“I just can’t wait ’til tomorrow when we can all be together finally,” he said. “It’s gonna be some actual football now that we finally get to be together. It’s gonna be a lot of hit the ground running, no days off type of deal.”

Aiken has a scrimmage Saturday to unofficially start their season.

