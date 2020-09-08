AU Health makes virus testing simple for kids in time for school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As more local districts prepare to go back to school, coronavirus testing for children could play an important role in controlling the spread.

Back-to-school season means you might find yourself going out to buy school supplies or some new school clothes. And if all goes according to plan, hopefully, you won’t end up at a COVID-19 testing site.

“The Children’s Hospital of Georgia has opened an additional testing location in Columbia County at our location in Grovetown on Robinson Avenue that allows us to make that test easier for others that need a COVID-19 test that are children,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University, said.

But if you do need to get your child tested this school year, AU has got you covered.

“We’ll provide a COVID-19 test to anyone that believes they need a COVID-19 test,” Coule said.

And that includes kids who aren’t showing symptoms.

“They’re not immune to it, they can get it. But when they get it, they tend to have very mild symptoms and very, very, very few pediatric patients develop complications or actually die from COVID,” Coule said.

Brandie Taylor lives in Columbia County and she tested positive for the virus in June. She quarantined her kids at home since they were around her. She says even if she wanted to get them tested -- the wait just didn’t make sense.

“I appreciate the fact they’re starting a testing facility just for kids, because the last time I checked, some of the testing was taking up to 10 days to come back,” Taylor said. “And with these kids, some of them being in school face-to-face, I think it’s really important to get them tested and get the results back as soon as possible so that contact tracing can begin.”

Appointments are required for a COVID-19 test at the Grovetown location, but AU Health says appointment slots and result times have quick turnaround periods.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.