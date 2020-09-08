Advertisement

1 suspect captured, 1 still at large in shooting of Georgia deputy

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a suspect from Texas has been captured, but another one is still on the loose after a deputy was shot.

A manhunt was launched for Dalton Potter, 29, and Jonathan Hosmer, 47, after traffic stop Sunday night. Authorities say Potter allegedly shot a Whitfield County deputy and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jonathan Hosmer
Jonathan Hosmer(WRDW)

The deputy’s ballistic vest protected him, but Potter escaped, according to authorities.

He later wrecked the truck he was driving and ran into the woods.

Surveillance video showed Hosmer later in a subdivision near the wrecked truck.

Hosmer has been captured, the GBI announced shortly after 7 a.m. today. Potter remains at large.

Dalton Potter
Dalton Potter(WRDW)

