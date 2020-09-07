Advertisement

Richmond County absentee ballot applications in mailboxes soon

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With just shy of two months to go before Election Day, voters in Richmond County will soon find an information packet in their mailbox.

That packet will be going out this week. Heads up, though: the packet will contain an application for an absentee ballot.

Voting absentee will allow you to vote at home and stick it in the mail.

You’ll notice some of the information will be filled in for you.

Lynn Bailey, the executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections says if you want to take advantage of that, you’ll want to return it ASAP.

“So the voter will get that application, verify that their name and address is correct, give us their date of birth, and sign it,” Bailey said. “There’s a return envelope in there so they put in the return envelope and send it back to us.”

Bailey says you can also take a picture of your application and email it back to the board of elections office. That’s probably the quickest way to get it in.

There will be instructions on where to send it in your packet.

They’ll start mailing out those ballots in the next couple of weeks.

