Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, convicted U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president pardoned the U.S. Marine on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, convicted U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president pardoned the U.S. Marine on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.(Ted Aljibe/Pool Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

The foreign secretary says President Rodrigo Duterte granted an “absolute pardon” to Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton “to do justice,” but did not elaborate.

Karapatan, a left-wing human rights group, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice.”

Pemberton was convicted of homicide and has been serving a prison term of six to 10 years for the killing of Jennifer Laude in a motel in a city northwest of Manila.

