Out of the box: Umps eject Nats GM Rizzo from luxury suite

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Friday, July, 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - Now this was an out-of-the-box ejection in the big leagues.

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was tossed for yelling at umpires from a luxury suite in Atlanta on Sunday. Longtime umpire Joe West said the crew told the commissioner’s office on Friday that Rizzo was hollering at umpires earlier during the Nationals-Braves series.

After Atlanta’s Chris Martin threw a pitch to Eric Thames with two outs in the seventh inning, umpire Hunter Wendelstedt stepped away from the plate, turned to face the stands and yelled “You’re out” while cocking his thumb.

Rizzo was standing outside the box, high above the plate at Truist Park, without a mask and was barking toward the field.

