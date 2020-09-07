Out of the box: Umps eject Nats GM Rizzo from luxury suite

(AP) - Now this was an out-of-the-box ejection in the big leagues.

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was tossed for yelling at umpires from a luxury suite in Atlanta on Sunday. Longtime umpire Joe West said the crew told the commissioner’s office on Friday that Rizzo was hollering at umpires earlier during the Nationals-Braves series.

After Atlanta’s Chris Martin threw a pitch to Eric Thames with two outs in the seventh inning, umpire Hunter Wendelstedt stepped away from the plate, turned to face the stands and yelled “You’re out” while cocking his thumb.

Rizzo was standing outside the box, high above the plate at Truist Park, without a mask and was barking toward the field.

