Officials: Electrical shortage cause of T’s Restaurant fire

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An electrical shortage appears to be the cause of a fire that scorched a popular Augusta restaurant.

Augusta Firefighters were called to T’s Restaurant on Mike Padgett Highway around 3 a.m. and located a fire in the back washroom area of the building.

Firefighters had the blaze under control after about 20 to 30 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured.

T’s Restaurant, meanwhile, will likely be closed for an “undetermined time,” fire officials said, due to extensive damage to that one room.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

