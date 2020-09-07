Many CSRA students head back to school on Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students across the CSRA will be the latest pupils to head back to school on Tuesday, but the school year is set to be drastically different.

Richmond County

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a large shadow over the school year nationwide, but Richmond County school leaders are hoping a pushed back start date, more students enrolling in virtual learning, and plans to keep schools clean will help keep the school year focused on learning.

Pre-K through 5th grade and K-8 students will start school on Sept. 8 while students in 6th to 12th grade will start on Sept. 10.

Over 18,000 students in the county opted for virtual learning this year, and county leaders were prepared with laptops and hotspots for those who needed them.

Still, those who have opted in for face-to-face learning face requirements to help keep the potential for an outbreak low.

For example, students will be required to wear face masks or coverings along with vigorous social distancing measures.

School board officials are also making sure Richmond County schools follow these requirements:

Follow the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines and recommendations.

Monitor staff and student daily attendance.

Implement closure procedures:

School closure based on 10 percent absentee rate.

Classroom closure based on positive COVID-19 contact and cleaning requirements.

Communicate exposure with parents and staff using letters.

Assess community spread data

Monitor Georgia High School Association guidance and scheduled high school athletic events.

Delay middle school sports while evaluating high school athletics.

The Richmond County school board will meet Sept. 29 to get an update on the first few weeks of school.

Burke County

Burke County school leaders decided on a hybrid or fully online approach for students with a start date of Sept. 8 for many students and Sept. 9 for others.

School officials used a model to determine if COVID-19 spread was low, moderate, or high. Based on that model, officials decided on the hybrid approach that will allow students to learn virtually for three days a week and attend face-to-face lessons two days a week.

Once students are back in the buildings, school leaders say they’ll work to keep students safe through the following:

Provide students and staff with targeted, age-appropriate education in proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette (i.e. coughs, sneezes). Posters/signage will be placed around the school

Utilize staff self-assessment tools to ensure awareness of possible symptoms of COVID-19. Staff who suspect they may have symptoms should stay home and seek testing.

Parents/caregivers should perform daily screening of their child(ren) and keep sick kids home

Temperature checks should be performed upon entry into the building

Require the use of face coverings by students and staff in designated areas (i.e. hallways, common areas, buses, etc.).

Clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces (i.e. doorknobs, water fountain knobs, light switches, toilet and faucet handles, electronic devices, students’ chairs and desks/tabletops) at least daily and limit sharing of instructional supplies, materials, and devices

Provide access to and encourage parents to send supplies (i.e. hand sanitizer, tissues)

Promote social distancing to the extent feasible

Eliminate field trips and large group congregations (i.e. school wide assemblies)

Send symptomatic students to the nurse for temperature checks; separate and send them home if temperatures reach or exceed 100 degrees. Advise parents that students need to be fever free for at least 72 hours without using fever reducing medication or as instructed per CDC/ DPH guidelines for COVID-19.

Restrict meal consumption to the classroom or similar spaces. Utilize a rotation schedule for the cafeteria to the extent possible for students to social distance

Utilize cohorts, reduce transitions, and monitor traffic flow patterns when feasible to limit the mixing of students to reduce the potential number of exposures

Barnwell County

Barnwell County School District 19 is also reopening on Tuesday with a hybrid model for many students.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.