Advertisement

Hall of Fame outfielder, speedster Brock dies at age 81

Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Lou Brock, the dynamic leadoff hitter and base stealer who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died at 81.

Dick Zitzmann, the outfielder’s longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock’s death. Brock arrived in St. Louis in June 1964, swapped from the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Ernie Broglio in one of baseball’s most lopsided trades. Brock was an anchor for St. Louis as its combination of speed, defense and pitching made a top teams in the ’60s.

Brock lost a leg from diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Out of the box: Umps eject Nats GM Rizzo from luxury suite

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Now this was an out-of-the-box ejection in the big leagues.

Sports

King, Original 9 mark 50 years of women’s pro tennis tour

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billie Jean King and eight other women risked their tennis careers 50 years ago when they signed $1 contracts to launch a new women’s tour.

Sports

Frustration with failure led Messi to seek Barcelona exit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lionel Messi and Barcelona forged an extraordinary winning combination for more than a decade. But cracks in the foundations of the soccer dynasty grew and led the Argentine great to doubt his future at the club.

Sports

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

Latest News

Sports

Trout sets franchise HR mark, Angels rally to beat Astros

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Trout became the Angels’ career home run leader, Jo Adell homered and had a two-run walkoff single in the seventh inning and Los Angeles rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astors in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert notches 6th victory

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other.

Sports

Football's return reflect the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT

Sports

HS Football games, scores September 4th

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Here are the latest scores from high school football games in the CSRA - Week 1.

Sports

Football Game Changes in Week 1

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

Sports

Thomson v. Jefferson Co. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT