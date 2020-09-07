’God Loves You’: Need a smile? These Ga. kids have you covered

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes, all you need is a smile to cure what ails you.

Well, these kids from Washington, Georgia have the antidote.

Looking to spread a little love and cheer during these COVID-19-driven times, the Cullars family tasked themselves with making signs this weekend to display.

Journee Cullars, 10, and Timothy Cullars, Jr., 5, made a set of adorable signs that were placed in the family’s front yard on Georgia Spur 44.

“Honk and we pray for you!” and “God Loves You” were just two of the signs the duo put together this weekend.

