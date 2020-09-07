Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

A picture perfect Labor Day in store for the CSRA.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s around the Saluda area and the rest of the CSRA in the low to mid 60s. Your Labor Day forecast is looking mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies expected as high pressure to our northeast dominates our weather pattern for today. Clear skies tonight will allow us to have another radiational cooling event which means low temperatures overnight could drop back into the upper 50s and the mid low to mid 60s once again especially across portions of the northern CSRA.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry with high temperatures near 90 degrees but there is a chance for some showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening as moisture across our area begins to increase. The chance for rain goes back up significantly by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for afternoon showers and storms sticks with us through Sunday.

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression #17 and Tropical Depression #18 along with an area of development southeast of Bermuda that could become a tropical system in the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed to the east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue towards the WNW over the next 5-Days potentially strengthening into a Tropical Storm by Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed to the east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue towards the WNW over the next 5-Days potentially strengthening into a Tropical Storm by Tuesday.(WRDW)
Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed to the east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue towards the NW over the next 5-Days potentially strengthening into a Tropical Storm by Tuesday as well.
Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed to the east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue towards the NW over the next 5-Days potentially strengthening into a Tropical Storm by Tuesday as well.(WRDW)
A look at the next potential storm names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If we run out of storm names for this season we will have to go into the Greek Alphabet.
A look at the next potential storm names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If we run out of storm names for this season we will have to go into the Greek Alphabet.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.