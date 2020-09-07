Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We stayed dry today with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. With all that sunshine we were able to come near 90 with most locations staying in the upper 80s. Tonight temps will drop to the mid 70s by 9pm with partly clear conditions then to the mid 60s by Tuesday morning. We’ll see a little more cloud cover tonight which should keep us slightly warmer than last night.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry with high temperatures near 90 degrees, there is a slight chance for a shower or two come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The chance for rain goes back up significantly by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for afternoon showers and storms sticks with us through Sunday. The dew points will also be climbing back to the mid 70s by the end of the week.

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene along with an area of development southeast of Bermuda that could become a tropical system in the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates.

