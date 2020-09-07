Advertisement

Bond denied for Ga. trooper charged in fatal shooting

From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied bond for a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused of murder in the August death of a 60-year-old Black man who refused to stop for a broken tail light.

Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed on Friday ruled that it “would be inappropriate” to grant bond at the moment for Jacob Gordon Thompson.

The white trooper briefly chased Julian Lewis on Aug. 7 before forcing Lewis’ car into a ditch and fatally shooting Lewis in the head.

Thompson was arrested a week later on a charge of felony murder and aggravated assault. He remains in custody at the Screven County Jail.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Savannah businesses see surge for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Savannah is hustling and bustling with people who are celebrating their Labor Day weekend.

News

12-hour standoff with deputy shooting suspect ends in arrest in SC

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A standoff at a home in Lexington County stretched into the overnight hours but has ended in an arrest.

News

Georgia gov urges safe Labor Day as virus deaths top 6,000

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Leaders push for higher Census completion rate with free haircuts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Local leaders in Augusta are working to make sure every voice is counted. Through the buzz of clippers, parents filled out the census.

Latest News

News

Over 500 attend Augusta’s Toy and Comic Show

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
There were over 300 vendors set-up, more than 500 people in attendance, and several superheros to see.

News

Local groups strive for one final push in 2020 Census

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
GAIC has partnered with several local groups to get in one final push for the 2020 census.

News

One dead in Aiken County house explosion

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer and Sydney Heiberger
A house explosion in Aiken County on Saturday leaves at least one person injured.

News

SC native gets medal of honor

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

News

Aiken County overdose deaths double

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT

News

DHEC releases school COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT