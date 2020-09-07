Back to school in Richmond County begins here: what you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just hours away until the first doors of school open for Richmond County. And this year, those traditional first-day jitters are unlike any other.

Bus drivers will head out to pick up thousands of kids, but some parents still have some anxiety. So, the school board is trying to meet that with all the preparation possible.

Whether it’s firing up a laptop or physically walking through the school doors, many families are excited to start the new school year.

“The kids are very excited to go back. They really want to see their friends. I feel more nervous about letting them touch everything in target than I do sending them to school,” Caitlyn Koerner, a Richmond County parent, said.

Nearly 60 percent of students will be learning exclusively from home, while the other 13,000 will be in a hybrid model.

Koerner has two kids doing face-to-face learning. She says it means giving them some sense of normalcy.

“I am just trying to keep it as normal as possible for them. I don’t want them to be afraid of going back to school and seeing other people. But as long as they’re being safe, I know they’re going to be ok,” she said.

Richmond County leaders call safety their top priority.

Masks are required for everyone where social distancing isn’t possible, and hand sanitizing stations are across campuses.

They say they also have a solid plan in place for the 13,000 students returning to class.

“We feel good about where we are. We feel good about opening our doors and turning on our computers to say hello and come back and welcome back,” Lynthia Ross, Chief Public Relations Officer for Richmond County Schools, said.

The district says they want to eventually welcome everyone back in person. Koerner thinks no matter what happens they’ll have to just roll with the punches.

“Life goes how it goes and you don’t have any control, so you just have to have your best attitude in the moment.”

The Richmond County School Board will hold a meeting on September 29 to talk about how the first few weeks of school have gone.

BACK TO SCHOOL REMINDERS FOR RICHMOND COUNTY FAMILIES

Pre-K, elementary and K-8 schools start instruction on Tuesday, September 8 , 2020.

Middle and high schools start instruction on Thursday, September 10 , 2020.

Face-to-face parents are reminded to screen children for coronavirus symptoms before sending them to school. Children exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms, awaiting results of a coronavirus test or who have been in direct contact with someone awaiting coronavirus test results should stay at home until the self-isolation period has ended.

Face-to-face students should be prepared to wear masks on the bus, in hallways, and when social distancing is not possible.

Parents can access bus stop information clicking HERE . Transportation customer service can assist with routing, delays, or other concerns at 706-796-5777.

Virtual students still have time to complete Canvas orientation before the first day of school. LINK for Canvas Orientation

If virtual students experience difficulty logging in or other system issues, they should contact their school office. The school staff will be able to provide basic troubleshooting to assist and escalate technical issues for students requiring more specialized assistance.

Additional information and resources are available on at rcboe.org and on school-specific websites.

