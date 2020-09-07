Advertisement

Aiken, Columbia County to update on school year thus far

Two CSRA school districts that have already gone back to school will update their respective school boards later this week.
Two CSRA school districts that have already gone back to school will update their respective school boards later this week.(WYMT)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA school districts that have already gone back to school will update their respective school boards later this week.

Columbia County will give the latest on the start of their school year at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. That meeting will be streamed live on the school district’s website.

Columbia County schools reopened on Aug. 3, becoming one of the first districts in the area to reopen with both face-to-face and virtual learning options available to students.

Last week, 15 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the school district.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Aiken County school leaders will also meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. just one week after schools across the county reopened.

District leaders reported last week that there had been 11 cases of COVID-19 across the district.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’God Loves You’: Need a smile? These Ga. kids have you covered

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Sometimes, all you need is a smile to cure what ails you.

News

The cost of college

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Officials: Electrical shortage cause of T’s Restaurant fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An electrical shortage appears to be the cause of a fire that scorched a popular Augusta restaurant.

News

Many CSRA students head back to school on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County students will be the latest pupils to head back to school on Tuesday, but the school year is set to be drastically different.

Latest News

News

Bond denied for Ga. trooper charged in fatal shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Georgia judge has denied bond for a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused of murder in the August death of a 60-year-old Black man who refused to stop for a broken tail light.

News

Savannah businesses see surge for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Savannah is hustling and bustling with people who are celebrating their Labor Day weekend.

News

12-hour standoff with deputy shooting suspect ends in arrest in SC

Updated: 5 hours ago
A standoff at a home in Lexington County stretched into the overnight hours but has ended in an arrest.

News

Georgia gov urges safe Labor Day as virus deaths top 6,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Leaders push for higher Census completion rate with free haircuts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Local leaders in Augusta are working to make sure every voice is counted. Through the buzz of clippers, parents filled out the census.

News

Over 500 attend Augusta’s Toy and Comic Show

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
There were over 300 vendors set-up, more than 500 people in attendance, and several superheros to see.