Aiken, Columbia County to update on school year thus far

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA school districts that have already gone back to school will update their respective school boards later this week.

Columbia County will give the latest on the start of their school year at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. That meeting will be streamed live on the school district’s website.

Columbia County schools reopened on Aug. 3, becoming one of the first districts in the area to reopen with both face-to-face and virtual learning options available to students.

Last week, 15 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the school district.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Aiken County school leaders will also meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. just one week after schools across the county reopened.

District leaders reported last week that there had been 11 cases of COVID-19 across the district.

