19-year-old designs shirt for canceled Oliver Hardy Festival

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lots of events in the CSRA were canceled this year because of the pandemic, but one local teen isn’t letting it stop her from celebrating her town’s biggest event.

The Oliver Hardy Festival brings in thousands of people to Harlem every October. It honors famous comedian Oliver Hardy who was best known for the double act Laurel and Hardy.

Hannah Lewis, 19, designed a t-shirt to honor the canceled annual event.

Her mom tells us it only took her 30 minutes!

If you want one, reach out to Hannah or her mother at hannahlewis65@gmail.com or jeannelewis72@yahoo.com

