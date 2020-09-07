Advertisement

12-hour standoff with deputy shooting suspect ends in arrest in SC

Officials say the shots were fired between 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote and a deputy from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who was responding to a domestic violence call.
Officials say the shots were fired between 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote and a deputy from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who was responding to a domestic violence call.(SLED)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A standoff at a home in Lexington County stretched into the overnight hours but has ended in an arrest.

A deputy who was shot during the ordeal is expected to be OK. The department hasn’t shared the deputy’s name.

The standoff happened in the Manchester Park subdivision, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Old Barnwell Road near Shirway Road.

Deputies were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said she was in a fight with her husband. She was able to get to a neighbor’s house and is safe.

As deputies arrived at the house, one of them was shot in the upper body, LCSD said. The deputy was rushed to the hospital but was expected to be released later in the day.

Officials say the suspect remained barricaded in the home, alone, until around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

SLED agents helped LCSD to negotiate with the man. He was taken into custody without further violence, deputies said.

His name and charges have not yet been released.

Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion or loud noise Saturday evening -- deputies said that was part of their efforts to make contact with the man.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bond denied for Ga. trooper charged in fatal shooting

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Georgia judge has denied bond for a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused of murder in the August death of a 60-year-old Black man who refused to stop for a broken tail light.

News

Savannah businesses see surge for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Savannah is hustling and bustling with people who are celebrating their Labor Day weekend.

News

Georgia gov urges safe Labor Day as virus deaths top 6,000

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Leaders push for higher Census completion rate with free haircuts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Local leaders in Augusta are working to make sure every voice is counted. Through the buzz of clippers, parents filled out the census.

Latest News

News

Over 500 attend Augusta’s Toy and Comic Show

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
There were over 300 vendors set-up, more than 500 people in attendance, and several superheros to see.

News

Local groups strive for one final push in 2020 Census

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
GAIC has partnered with several local groups to get in one final push for the 2020 census.

News

One dead in Aiken County house explosion

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer and Sydney Heiberger
A house explosion in Aiken County on Saturday leaves at least one person injured.

News

SC native gets medal of honor

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

News

Aiken County overdose deaths double

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT

News

DHEC releases school COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT