12-hour standoff with deputy shooting suspect ends in arrest in SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A standoff at a home in Lexington County stretched into the overnight hours but has ended in an arrest.

A deputy who was shot during the ordeal is expected to be OK. The department hasn’t shared the deputy’s name.

The standoff happened in the Manchester Park subdivision, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Old Barnwell Road near Shirway Road.

Deputies were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said she was in a fight with her husband. She was able to get to a neighbor’s house and is safe.

As deputies arrived at the house, one of them was shot in the upper body, LCSD said. The deputy was rushed to the hospital but was expected to be released later in the day.

Officials say the suspect remained barricaded in the home, alone, until around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

SLED agents helped LCSD to negotiate with the man. He was taken into custody without further violence, deputies said.

His name and charges have not yet been released.

Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion or loud noise Saturday evening -- deputies said that was part of their efforts to make contact with the man.

