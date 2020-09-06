Advertisement

Trout sets franchise HR mark, Angels rally to beat Astros

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout eyes but misses snagging a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras for an error in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Contreras, who doubled, scored after advancing on the error. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout became the Angels’ career home run leader, Jo Adell homered and had a two-run walkoff single in the seventh inning and Los Angeles rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astors in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Angels trailed by two going into the seventh. Trout and Shohei Ohtani drew walks before Justin Upton doubled to drive in Trout. One out later, Upton lined a two-run single to right off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first walk-off hit. Trout hit career home run No. 300 in the third inning to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. He also had a pair of doubles.

