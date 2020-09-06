Local groups strive for one final push in 2020 census

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Interfaith Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Fair County, the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Augusta, Augusta NAACP, and Faith in PublicLife have joined together to establish census stations in several buildings around the area.

The group’s goal is to ensure that traditionally hard to could residents complete the census.

People can go to the Municipal Building, John Ruffin Courthouse, South Augusta Tag Office, and Grovetown City Hall from Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to complete the census.

Through the end of August, GAIC says they’ve signed up 423 Richmond County residents, with an annual economic impact of $972,900.

“We are encouraging people to perform their civic duty by registering to vote and completing the census. This work is important to us because we know that local governments need all the federal resources they can get to provide essential services to the public,” said GAIC Founder Rev. Christopher G. Johnson. “COVID-19 has changed the way we have gone about this task, but it has not decreased our resolve. We will work up until the last day, September 30, to county as many people as we can.”

If you are interested in working with GAIC to count people for the census, you can contact them at (706) 707-9500 or email 2020census@augustavote.com.

