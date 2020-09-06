King, Original 9 mark 50 years of women’s pro tennis tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King and eight other women risked their tennis careers 50 years ago when they signed $1 contracts to launch a new women’s tour.

They were threatened with bans from Grand Slam tournaments and international events when they formed the Virginia Slims circuit in 1970. But the bold move paid off, leading to the creation of the Women’s Tennis Association three years later and the millions of dollars in prize money and endorsements that top women earn today. King and the other founders of the Virginia Slims circuit are known as the “Original 9.”

The WTA and the U.S. Tennis Association will celebrate their achievement during this year’s U.S. Open.

