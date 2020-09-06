Frustration with failure led Messi to seek Barcelona exit

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi and Barcelona forged an extraordinary winning combination for more than a decade. But cracks in the foundations of the soccer dynasty grew and led the Argentine great to doubt his future at the club.

Now Messi is staying for one more year after an unseemly dispute with Barcelona. One clear outcome looks like being an awkward season ahead at Camp Nou.

Barcelona has one last chance this season to rekindle Messi’s joy at playing in the blue-and-burgundy colors.

