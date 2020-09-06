Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season. Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set. As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him.

The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

