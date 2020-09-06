Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s around the Saluda area and the rest of the CSRA in the 60s and lower 70s for your Sunday morning. Your Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be great. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies expected for your day as high pressure begins to build in to our north. This will allow for clear sky conditions tonight which will allow us to have a significant radiational cooling event. Temperatures could drop as low as the mid to upper 50s tonight in portions of the northern CSRA.

Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to remain near 90 but morning lows could be very fall-like again with temperatures in the lower 60s and even upper 50s possible in some of our northern CSRA counties.

The chance for rain goes back up by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for rain stays high through Saturday. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with four areas of development that could become tropical systems in the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates.

