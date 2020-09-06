Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We stayed dry today with mostly sunny skies and LOW humidity. With all that sunshine we were able to break into the low 90s, it reached 91 at Bush Field.

Low temperatures tonight into Monday morning have the potential to feel like fall with temperatures expected to reach the low 60s and even upper 50s in some areas. Lows will be highly dependent on how much cloud cover is left over. Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and another day of low humidity with dew points in the 50s. Highs are expected to remain near 90 with NE winds between 5-10 mph.

It could be feeling like fall early Monday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. (WRDW)

The chance for rain goes back up by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for rain stays high through Saturday. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with two area of development that could become Tropical Depression Paulette and Rene later on this week, keep it here for updates.

