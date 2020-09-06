Advertisement

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert notches 6th victory

Kentucky Derby entry Authentic runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
Kentucky Derby entry Authentic runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other.

He kicked away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and gave Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch. Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory. Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Trout sets franchise HR mark, Angels rally to beat Astros

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Trout became the Angels’ career home run leader, Jo Adell homered and had a two-run walkoff single in the seventh inning and Los Angeles rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astors in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Sports

Football's return reflect the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT

Sports

HS Football games, scores September 4th

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Here are the latest scores from high school football games in the CSRA - Week 1.

Sports

Football Game Changes in Week 1

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

Latest News

Sports

Thomson v. Jefferson Co. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

Sports

News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Diving into Operation Football Live

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Football is back! Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

Sports

News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Diving into Operation Football Live

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
Football is back! Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

Sports

Two South Carolina receivers opt out, OL Rhodes opts back in

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp says receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith have chosen to skip the season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson picked to win sixth straight ACC championship

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.

Sports

Josey not letting week 1 roadbump slow them down

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Every year is a new chance for redemption, though having to wait longer for their first game created an obvious bump in the road. It may be a reality that coronavirus has the final say on whether a game is played or not, but that doesn’t make it an expectation.