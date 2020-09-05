Tornado survivor Landen Godsey heads back to school
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Landen Godsey is heading back to school!
On Friday, the 9-year-old achieved another major accomplishment in his recovery. Landen, who survived a Lawrence County tornado that killed his parents in December, worked hard to be able to make his school return.
