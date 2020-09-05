Tornado survivor Landen Godsey heads back to school

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Landen Godsey is heading back to school!

On Friday, the 9-year-old achieved another major accomplishment in his recovery. Landen, who survived a Lawrence County tornado that killed his parents in December, worked hard to be able to make his school return.

Our boy got to start back school today 🙌🏻 He was so excited ! Landen has waited for this day for a long time. He has... Posted by Allison Hutto Cross on Friday, September 4, 2020

