Advertisement

Tornado survivor Landen Godsey heads back to school

Landen Godsey on his first day back to school.
Landen Godsey on his first day back to school.((Source: Pray for Landen/Facebook))
By WAFF Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Landen Godsey is heading back to school!

[ READ LANDEN GODSEY’S STORY HERE ]

On Friday, the 9-year-old achieved another major accomplishment in his recovery. Landen, who survived a Lawrence County tornado that killed his parents in December, worked hard to be able to make his school return.

Our boy got to start back school today 🙌🏻 He was so excited ! Landen has waited for this day for a long time. He has...

Posted by Allison Hutto Cross on Friday, September 4, 2020

[ CELEBRATING LANDEN WITH A BIRTHDAY PARADE ]

Follow along with Landen’s journey here.

#LandenStrong

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

DHEC: 158 COVID-19 cases reported at South Carolina schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
Right now, there are 158 active cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff at South Carolina private and public schools.

News

DHEC releases school COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friends remember fallen city worker

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Doctors stay physical fitness still important for students learning at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctors stay physical fitness still important for students learning at home

Latest News

News

Golf course foreclosure is ‘breath of fresh air’ for community hopefuls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Jones Creek Golf Course is headed for a foreclosure sale, according to the current owners’ attorney.

News

Jones Creek Golf Course going on foreclosure

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Is Georgia expecting traffic, or a COVID-19 spike after this Labor Day?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Traffic on I-20 right now is moving freely, there’s no telling what Labor Day travel will look like this year.

News

Kemp: "We have come way too far."

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

SC native will be awarded Medal of Honor by President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
On September 11, 2020, President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.

News

Victim identified after fight turns fatal on Fayetteville Drive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned into a death investigation today.