HS Football games, scores September 4th
This list will be updated as final scores are announced.
Notre Dame Academy, 0 Augusta Prep, 47
Aquinas, 52 Harlem, 33
Burke County, 26 Benedictine, 58
Evans, 58 Cross Creek, 0
Lakeside, 6 Richmond Academy, 12
Jefferson County, 14 Thomson, 21
Butler, 34 Bryan County, 6
Glenn Hills, 8 Therrell, 30
Westside, 45 Greene County, 7
Grovetown, 13 Effingham County, 21
Jenkins County, 0 Warren County, 6
Screven County, 13 Southeast Bulloch, 31
Edmund Burke Trinity Christian
Swainsboro, 0 Metter, 28
CFCA Hancock Academy
Cardinal Newman, 6 Augusta Christian, 50
Wardlaw, 6 Holly Hill, 38
Jeff Davis, 24 Lincoln County, 14
Emanuel County Institute, 14 Savannah Christian, 38
