HS Football games, scores September 4th

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
This list will be updated as final scores are announced.

Notre Dame Academy, 0 Augusta Prep, 47

Aquinas, 52 Harlem, 33

Burke County, 26 Benedictine, 58

Evans, 58 Cross Creek, 0

Lakeside, 6 Richmond Academy, 12

Jefferson County, 14 Thomson, 21

Butler, 34 Bryan County, 6

Glenn Hills, 8 Therrell, 30

Westside, 45 Greene County, 7

Grovetown, 13 Effingham County, 21

Jenkins County, 0 Warren County, 6

Screven County, 13 Southeast Bulloch, 31

Edmund Burke Trinity Christian

Swainsboro, 0 Metter, 28

CFCA Hancock Academy

Cardinal Newman, 6 Augusta Christian, 50

Wardlaw, 6 Holly Hill, 38

Jeff Davis, 24 Lincoln County, 14

Emanuel County Institute, 14 Savannah Christian, 38

