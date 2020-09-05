First night of high school football and fanship rages through the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football has returned to the CSRA. And even though it doesn’t look like the football we’re used to; fans are just happy to be back in the bleachers.

While the unmistakable Thomson “T” reminds us football is back, it’s not exactly a typical Friday Night at the brickyard.

The 5,700 stadium is being capped at 1,500 fans. All of those fans were required to wear masks at all times.

Fans were asked to sit with their families only, and to stay socially distant from other groups.

“All of that comes from on high. It comes from CDC recommendations. It comes from state recommendations. We’re trying to of course limit the possibility of any kind of transfer,” Trevor Roberson, principal of Thomson High School.

The concession stand is still open, but they’ll only be selling prepackaged foods like candy and chips. So, burgers and dogs are a no-go at the games this year.

Athletic Director Larry Dunn says the precautions started well before the gates opened to let fans in.

Both workers and the teams had to be prescreened before coming to the stadium. Even with all of these new changes and restrictions, everyone seems to be happy to get back to playing football.

“I can live with the restrictions of wearing a mask and social distancing and all that. Just to see the kids get back to play and the fans have somewhere to go,” Bob Smith, a fan, said.

“Football is this community. McDuffie County, Thomson has a great tradition in football. So, I think it was just like Christmas coming in August and September,” Dunn said.

