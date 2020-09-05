Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning as a cold front sags south. Highs today will be highly dependent on where you live in the CSRA. If you live north of I-20 you can expect highs in the upper 80s. If you live south of I-20 expect highs to be in the mid to low 90s. Rain chances are fairly low for most of the area but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Winds will be turning out of the northeast during the day between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures tonight into Sunday morning have the potential to reach the 60s in some areas. Lows will be highly dependent on how far south the cold front moves through our area.

Sunday is expected to be another mostly dry day but we do have the chance for a few isolated storms in the southern CSRA later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the CSRA in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry across the area minus an isolated shower or storm for one or two communities. Highs are expected to remain near 90. Most of next week is looking seasonal with highs near 90 and our highest storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

We are also monitoring three areas of interest in the tropics for potential tropical development over the next 5-Days.

We are monitoring three areas of interest for potential tropical development over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

Only six names left for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season before we enter into the Greek Alphabet. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.