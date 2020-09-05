Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We stayed dry today with mostly sunny skies. With all that sunshine we were able to break into the low 90s, it reached 92 at Bush Field.

Low temperatures tonight into Sunday morning have the potential to reach the upper 60s in some areas. Lows will be highly dependent on how far south the cold front moves through our area and how much cloud cover is left over.

Sunday is expected to be another mostly dry day but there is a small chance for a shower or two in the southern counties of the CSRA later in the day. Highs will be near 90 for most of the region in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 7-12 mph.

Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to remain near 90 but morning lows could be feeling like fall with temperatures in the low 60s and even upper 50s in some northern communities.

It could be feeling like fall early Monday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. (WRDW)

The chance for rain goes back up by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for rain stays high through Saturday. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with two area of development that could become Tropical Depression Paulette and Rene later on this week, keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.