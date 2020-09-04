Advertisement

You’re invited to see a movie at SRP Park

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guests are invited to enjoy a movie on the field as the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience kicks off Saturday at SRP Park.

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field.

Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Concessions will be available, including candy, fare, popcorn and drinks. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

The event is organized by the Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Corsica Technologies, E-ZGO and TaxSlayer.

The ballpark is at 187 Railroad Ave. In North Augusta.

MORE | Artists invited to submit works for Augusta sculpture trail

