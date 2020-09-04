University of South Carolina halts COVID-19 saliva testing, citing staff woes

COLUMBIA, S.C. - One day after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said the school would continue to test as many students as possible for COVID-19, saliva testing on campus has stopped.

To be clear, nasal swab tests are still available for faculty and staff, and students with symptoms can make an appointment to be tested at the Student Health Center, a spokesman for the school said.

However, UofSC officials said staffing shortages prevented them from having saliva testing sites open Thursday.

Several hours after the news broke that testing was halted, Caslen released a letter to the UofSC community further explaining what happened.

He said a “key lab staffer” is sick, and saliva testing cannot be done without that person.

The school does not know when saliva testing might resume, but Caslen said he was certain it would be back up and running after the Labor Day weekend.

In a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, Caslen said the school has the capacity to test a thousand or more students a day -- when saliva testing is happening.

Classes started Aug. 20, and two the school is seeing more than 1,100 cumulative coronavirus cases.

University officials say 90 percent of these cases are among students, and that the spread is not happening in classrooms but at off-campus social activities.

Instead of closing, Caslen believes the best approach is to continue with testing, take care of those infected and get them back in the classroom.

What about in Georgia?

We also wanted to take a look at the spread of covid cases at Georgia’s top universities. Here’s what we found:

The University of Georgia reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases last week alone. About 800 of those cases were from students. The week before, the school reported about 200 new cases.



Georgia Southern reported just over 500 new cases in the last week. Most of those cases seen in students. The week before, the school reported 71 new cases.



Georgia Tech only reports total cases. Its case total so far is 762. On Wednesday, the school saw 33 new cases.



