Advertisement

University of South Carolina halts COVID-19 saliva testing, citing staff woes

Coronavirus saliva testing at the University of South Carolina
Coronavirus saliva testing at the University of South Carolina(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - One day after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said the school would continue to test as many students as possible for COVID-19, saliva testing on campus has stopped.

To be clear, nasal swab tests are still available for faculty and staff, and students with symptoms can make an appointment to be tested at the Student Health Center, a spokesman for the school said.

However, UofSC officials said staffing shortages prevented them from having saliva testing sites open Thursday.

Several hours after the news broke that testing was halted, Caslen released a letter to the UofSC community further explaining what happened.

He said a “key lab staffer” is sick, and saliva testing cannot be done without that person.

The school does not know when saliva testing might resume, but Caslen said he was certain it would be back up and running after the Labor Day weekend.

In a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, Caslen said the school has the capacity to test a thousand or more students a day -- when saliva testing is happening.

Classes started Aug. 20, and two the school is seeing more than 1,100 cumulative coronavirus cases.

University officials say 90 percent of these cases are among students, and that the spread is not happening in classrooms but at off-campus social activities.

Instead of closing, Caslen believes the best approach is to continue with testing, take care of those infected and get them back in the classroom.

What about in Georgia?

We also wanted to take a look at the spread of covid cases at Georgia’s top universities. Here’s what we found:

  • The University of Georgia reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases last week alone. About 800 of those cases were from students. The week before, the school reported about 200 new cases.
  • Georgia Southern reported just over 500 new cases in the last week. Most of those cases seen in students. The week before, the school reported 71 new cases.
  • Georgia Tech only reports total cases. Its case total so far is 762. On Wednesday, the school saw 33 new cases.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in deputy’s injuries is due in court today

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Kaylon Smith, the man accused of hitting Deputy Keith Inman with a car, is due in court at 9 a.m.

Back To School

How to get free supplies, haircut before school starts in Richmond County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
It’s four days before Richmond County students return to the classroom, and if you're not ready, there's help.

News

South Carolina leaders roll out a new push to promote careers in skilled trades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carolina Coleburn
People seeking careers in the transportation, construction, and utility fields now have a new way to explore their interests in South Carolina.

News

Loeffler, Kemp to visit Augusta in separate appearances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two high-ranking politicians will be visiting the Garden City.

Latest News

News

You’re invited to see a movie at SRP Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Guests are invited to enjoy a movie on the field as the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience kicks off Saturday at SRP Park.

News

Here's what happened after deadly shooting in Martinez

Updated: 2 hours ago
A shooting early Sept. 4, 2020, took the life of a male victim in Martinez. Here's what the investigation looked like.

Crime

Shooting victim found dead in Martinez front yard; no arrests made yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A deadly shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Valdes Drive, near the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

‘I beg you, please help us out,’ pet shelter says after break-ins

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Aiken County officials are searching for a man, caught on camera, and breaking into the county animal shelter. This isn’t the first time he’s done this, but investigators want to make sure it’s the last.

News

Search for suspect breaking into animal shelter

Updated: 8 hours ago