Unemployment: Good news at state, U.S. levels despite historic highs

With state and federal unemployment numbers coming out at the end of each week, here’s a look at the latest statistics for Georgia, South Carolina and the U.S. as a whole.

Georgia

First-time unemployment claims in Georgia dropped below 100,000 for a sixth consecutive week, state officials say.

Despite that trend, the Georgia Department of Labor has paid more in regular state unemployment benefits during the past 24 weeks than in the past seven years combined.

For week ending Aug. 29, initial claims totaled 51,283, down 5,485 from the prior week, and the Georgia Department of Labor issued $204 million in regular unemployment benefits and federal funds.

Since March 21, $12.9 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits has been paid to eligible Georgians in unemployment benefits.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said 5,019 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits over the week that ended Saturday.

That represents a drop of 505 from the previous week.

Charleston had the third-highest number of new claims last week, with 346 filings, behind Richland County’s 467 and Greenville County’s 462.

The agency measures the number of new claims each week. Over the past 24 weeks, the total number of initial claims rose to 730,247.

The agency past paid out more than $3.91 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as employers slowed their hiring again.

United States

U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May. The economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the nation in early spring.

Private companies added just over 1 million jobs in August, with the government providing nearly 350,000 others, including a quarter-million temporary census workers. That’s down from the 1.5 million jobs that companies added in July.

Last month’s job growth was most solid among retailers, which added 250,000 jobs, and transportation and warehousing firms, which gained nearly 80,000 and are benefiting from increases in e-commerce.

Manufacturers, which are enjoying a jump in demand, particularly for cars, added just 29,000 jobs, one-tenth of their job growth in June. Construction added just 16,000.

