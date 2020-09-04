Three accidents lead to I-20 eastbound traffic backup

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms traffic is backed up on I-20 eastbound due to three separate accidents in the Riverwatch Parkway area.

On and off ramps are blocked for I-20 eastbound. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Augusta Fire Department is on scene. There has been a confirmation of injuries.

There is not a predicted time for the scene to clear at this time.

We will provide updates as they come.

