Three accidents lead to I-20 eastbound traffic backup

We're getting a live look at those three car accidents that have caused a backup on I-20 east.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms traffic is backed up on I-20 eastbound due to three separate accidents in the Riverwatch Parkway area.

On and off ramps are blocked for I-20 eastbound. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Augusta Fire Department is on scene. There has been a confirmation of injuries.

There is not a predicted time for the scene to clear at this time.

We will provide updates as they come.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

