Advertisement

Suspect in deputy’s injuries is due in court today

Kaylon Smith's booking photo after Sept. 2, 2020, incident.
Kaylon Smith's booking photo after Sept. 2, 2020, incident.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect accused of hitting a Richmond County deputy with his car during a traffic stop will be in court for the first time today.

Kaylon Smith is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

He was already awaiting trial on drug charges from June 2018.

An arrest warrant says Smith drove off during a traffic stop after a drug dog alerted deputies to narcotics inside the car. As Smith drove away, Deputy Keith Inman was across a parking lot at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway before he was thrown to the pavement.

Inman is still at Doctors Hospital in critical but guarded condition. He is expected to survive.

We’ll update you on what happens when Smith appears at 9 a.m.

More coverage of the case:
Warrant gives details of incident that sent deputy to hospital
What we know about deputy and the man accused of critically injuring him
Deputy is ‘an all-around good person,’ many say

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of South Carolina halts COVID-19 saliva testing, citing staff woes

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One day after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said the school would continue to test as many students as possible for COVID-19, saliva testing on campus has stopped.

Back To School

How to get free supplies, haircut before school starts in Richmond County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Staff
It’s four days before Richmond County students return to the classroom, and if you're not ready, there's help.

News

South Carolina leaders roll out a new push to promote careers in skilled trades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carolina Coleburn
People seeking careers in the transportation, construction, and utility fields now have a new way to explore their interests in South Carolina.

News

Loeffler, Kemp to visit Augusta in separate appearances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two high-ranking politicians will be visiting the Garden City.

Latest News

News

You’re invited to see a movie at SRP Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Guests are invited to enjoy a movie on the field as the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience kicks off Saturday at SRP Park.

News

Here's what happened after deadly shooting in Martinez

Updated: 2 hours ago
A shooting early Sept. 4, 2020, took the life of a male victim in Martinez. Here's what the investigation looked like.

Crime

Shooting victim found dead in Martinez front yard; no arrests made yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A deadly shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Valdes Drive, near the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

‘I beg you, please help us out,’ pet shelter says after break-ins

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Aiken County officials are searching for a man, caught on camera, and breaking into the county animal shelter. This isn’t the first time he’s done this, but investigators want to make sure it’s the last.

News

Search for suspect breaking into animal shelter

Updated: 8 hours ago