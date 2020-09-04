Suspect in deputy’s injuries is due in court today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect accused of hitting a Richmond County deputy with his car during a traffic stop will be in court for the first time today.

Kaylon Smith is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

He was already awaiting trial on drug charges from June 2018.

An arrest warrant says Smith drove off during a traffic stop after a drug dog alerted deputies to narcotics inside the car. As Smith drove away, Deputy Keith Inman was across a parking lot at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway before he was thrown to the pavement.

Inman is still at Doctors Hospital in critical but guarded condition. He is expected to survive.

We’ll update you on what happens when Smith appears at 9 a.m.

