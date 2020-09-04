Advertisement

SRS gains 18 coronavirus cases in a week

By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained 18 cases of coronavirus among its workforce in the past week.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 456 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. She said 413 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

A week ago, there had been 438 confirmed cases at the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indictment accuses 12 of illegally trading shark fins, drugs

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Drug Enforcement Agency spokesperson said the details of this case read like a movie script.

News

Bond denied for suspect in Augusta code officer’s killing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The man charged with the shooting death of an Augusta code enforcement officer appeared before a judge today.

News

261 teachers get gift cards from Tabernacle Baptist Church

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tabernacle Baptist Church is honoring 261 teachers with e-gift cards to go toward their classrooms.

News

Bond denied for suspect in deputy’s injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect accused of hitting a Richmond County deputy with his car during a traffic stop appeared in court for the first time today.

Latest News

News

See touching tribute for late school board candidate

Updated: 2 hours ago
A touching tribute honors Christy Cunningham, who died just a week after qualifying for the Richmond County school board ballot.

News

Body of second young flooding victim found in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The body of a 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters was recovered a day after his sister’s body was found in North Carolina.

News

South Carolina community pays tribute to hometown hero Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
People in late actor Chadwick Boseman’s hometown remembered him this week, with speakers at the Wednesday night event included Deanna Brown, James Brown’s daughter.

Crime

Name given for man shot dead in Martinez front yard; no arrests yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A deadly shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Valdes Drive, near the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.

News

Jones Creek golf course is going up for sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Years of disagreement and a dropped lawsuit are leading to the sale of the Jones Creek golf course in Columbia County.

News

University of South Carolina halts COVID-19 saliva testing, citing staff woes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
One day after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said the school would continue to test as many students as possible for COVID-19, saliva testing on campus has stopped.