South Carolina community pays tribute to hometown hero Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in late actor Chadwick Boseman’s hometown remembered him this week.

Speakers at the Wednesday night event included Deanna Brown, James Brown’s daughter.

She wanted to thank Boseman for embodying her father in the 2014 movie “Get On Up,” just one of many iconic roles Boseman played on the big screen.

“Because of Chadwick Boseman, because of what God placed in him and what he gave back to all of us, we are here,” Deanna Brown said.

A new scholarship fund has been created in Boseman’s name. it will be awarded to a student each year at T.L. Hanna High School, from which the actor graduated in 1995.

