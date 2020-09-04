Advertisement

SC native will be awarded Medal of Honor by President Trump

President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.
President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On September 11, 2020, President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.

According to the White House release, on October 22, 2015, during a nighttime hostage rescue in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, then-Sergeant First Class Payne led a combined assault team charged with clearing one of two buildings known to house hostages.

Sergeant Payne’s actions were a key to liberating 75 hostages during the rescue mission that resulted in 20 enemy fighters killed in action, thus he will be awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a tweet, “Sergeant Payne embodies the spirit of military service that has been a part of our state from the beginning. His incredible act of bravery can be described as nothing less than heroic.”

For more about Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne from the White House Statements and Releases.

