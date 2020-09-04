Advertisement

No. 1 Clemson picked to win sixth straight ACC championship

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.

The league released voting results Friday from media members for predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference picks.

Those picks included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the preseason pick for player of the year.

No. 10 Notre Dame was picked to finish second as it gives up its football independence amid the coronavirus pandemic to play for the ACC title.

No. 18 North Carolina was third, followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech to round out the top five in the 15-team league.

