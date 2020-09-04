News 12 Now | Science Weekly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In this weeks episode of Science Weekly, we’re going to be recapping the static fire test of the NASA rocket boost that will fly on the first Artemis mission that plans on returning astronauts to the Moon. We’ll also talk about how NASA satellites are tracking wildfires in California and how climate change is affecting us here in the CSRA when it comes to fall temperatures. If you have questions about the show or have suggestions for new topics feel free to reach out via email. We’ll have a new episode of Science Weekly next Friday, September 11th.

