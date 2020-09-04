Advertisement

News 12 Now | Tips for catching hybrids and stripers this weekend

Local guide, Andrew Tubbs, joins us this week on News 12 Now for a discussion on how to catch striper and hybrid this time of year.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week on News 12 Now we are talking with local fishing guide, Andrew Tubbs, on how to catch striper and hybrids this time of year at Clarks Hill. We want to see your big catches! Submit fish pictures to be shown on News 12 Now here: https://www.wrdw.com/community/user-content/

