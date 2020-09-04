Advertisement

Josey not letting week 1 roadbump slow them down

By Mike Jakucionis
Sep. 3, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More games than usual are going to be postponed or cancelled this season. We’ve already seen that in metro Augusta with Josey and Laney’s opener postponed due to COVID. It’s the reality of this season, but it’s not something Josey is going to let slow them down.

By their own admission this is a program that’s struggled quite a bit on the field, going winless just a season ago. Despite the struggles on the field, Josey has one of the most loyal fan bases out there.

“It’s special the love that we have for the Green and Gold. And like I said, we’re just a tough community. We have tough kids, we have tough supporters, they’re all in for Josey all the time,” said head coach John Starr.

Every year is a new chance for redemption, though having to wait longer for their first game created an obvious bump in the road. It may be a reality that coronavirus has the final say on whether a game is played or not, but that doesn’t make it an expectation.

“We weren’t really anticipating this, but Laney, that’s our family so we want to be sure everyone over there is safe and same as over here,” Starr continued.

It’d be easy to get down in the dumps: knowing you won’t get to see your hard work pay off. It’s the Josey players who are refusing to let that be a reality.

“We keep our motivation, we just work harder. They can’t stop us from playing forever. We’re just going to keep going,” said Josey senior Omareion King.

That work ethic isn’t just inspirational for the players, but also the coaches. Everyone can appreciate a blue-collar work ethic and it’s that hard work that both the coaches and players are hoping help turn the program around.

“To be honest, the kids are the ones that kind of inspire us. As an adult, sometimes I’m a little worried and nervous but these kids are tough. Like I said, they show up and work hard and do their best knowing that we may or may not even get a chance to play. They still want to come in and put in hard work so it’s just a real inspiration to be around those guys.”

Josey doesn’t have another game scheduled until September 18th, and no matter the result, the team will just be happy to play again.

