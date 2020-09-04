Jones Creek golf course is going up for sale

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Years of disagreement and a dropped lawsuit are leading to the sale of the Jones Creek golf course in Columbia County.

The course has not been used or properly taken care of for about two years after investors sued the county due to flooding problems.

They ended up dropping the lawsuit and shutting down the course.

Now investors are hoping to sell it.

It will be up for auction Oct. 1 .

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.