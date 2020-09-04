Advertisement

It’s back to school and back to bus safety in the CSRA

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely if they take the school bus instead of traveling by car.

And the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also states that the school bus is the safest vehicle on the road because of the cooperative efforts between industry and government regulators.

The office also releases the following graphic on Twitter, to educate parents and students about the danger zones around a bus.

So, we looked into the bus safety resources offered by our three biggest CSRA counties. It is important to note that these counties’ policies are influenced by state and national guidelines for bus safety.

If you are unsure of what bus safety may be like for your children’s school, you should call the school for that information.

AIKEN COUNTY BUS SAFETY

The Aiken County Public School District aligns it’s bus safety protocols with those of the State Department of Education.

Find the district’s complete ‘Safe Keeping of Our Children’ plan: HERE

COLUMBIA COUNTY BUS SAFETY

The bus safety regulations of the Columbia County School District are in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Find the complete list of bus safety resources for the district: HERE

RICHMOND COUNTY BUS SAFETY

The Richmond County School System offers a printable handout agreement that can be signed by both students and parents, to ensure that are aware of the bus safety guidelines.

Find that agreement, as well as safety advice for families: HERE

