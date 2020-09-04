Is Georgia expecting traffic, or a COVID-19 spike after this Labor Day?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic on I-20 right now is moving freely, there’s no telling what Labor Day travel will look like this year.

While the AAA says they’ve seen an increase in interest for last-minute Labor Day weekend travel, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he hopes people learned their lesson from previous holiday weekends.

He says the number of positives cases, hospitalizations, and deaths after July 4 and Memorial Day weekend spiked.

But he hopes now that kids are back in school and families are more educated about how the virus can spike, people will be cautious and practice safe social distancing and mask-wearing.

In the event there is a big spike after the holiday weekend, the governor says the state plans to implement the same surge plan it’s had for months -- like reopening the Atlanta Convention Center to COVID-19 patients.

“The progress that we made can be erased very quickly if we grow complacent or ignore the guidance of public safety health measures that we have in place,” Kemp said. “I will say that we have come way too far and have sacrificed way too much to turn back now.”

“I’ll just probably go to my dad’s house. Just chill. Cookout on the grill, whatever,” One person said.

“Staying safe is my number one priority. We’re going to end up just staying home,” Another person said. “I think we all know why. More so the pandemic.”

It’s comments like those, that give Gov. Kemp a good feeling about this holiday weekend.

“The good thing now is, after the first wave that we saw, I think people felt like we’re over it. We’re not going to have that happen again. And obviously, they’ve seen that happen. They know what can happen,” he said.

The governor says the state’s percent positive rate has recently dropped from 12.8 percent to 8.6 percent. He says the seven-day average is down almost 44 percent.

“Unfortunately, over holiday weekends many times, people have let their guard down,” kemp said. “I will say that we have come way too far and have sacrificed way too much to turn back now,” Kemp said.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says they don’t anticipate as many cars on the road compared to last year’s Labor Day, but traffic fatalities this year are still comparable to pre-COVID-19 numbers.

“It sounds like in our larger areas, the volume has started to tick back up closer to normal,” Kyle Collins of GDOT said.

It’s a new holiday weekend, but the advice has always been the same.

“Continue to wear your mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. And follow the executive order,” Kemp said.

Meanwhile, GDOT says they are stopping road construction and projects until Tuesday morning to prepare for the possibility of increased travel.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.