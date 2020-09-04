Indictment accuses 12 of illegally trading shark fins, drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About 18,000 marijuana plants, more than 6 tons of shark fins and $3 million dollars in gold, silver and jewels.

It’s part of an alleged international money laundering, drug trafficking and illegal wildlife trade operation that has been shut down by federal and state investigators in Georgia.

Twelve defendants are charged in the case called Operation Apex, which is being prosecuted in Savannah.

A 37-page federal indictment alleges conspirators in multiple locations in the United States, including the Southern District of Georgia, and in Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere were involved in the Wu transnational criminal organization that engaged in wildlife trafficking, shark finning, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The indictment alleges the conspiracy began as early as 2010 as members of the conspiracy submitted false documents and used sham businesses and dozens of bank accounts to hide proceeds from the illegal activities.

The indictment states that members of the conspiracy would deposit bulk cash from illegal activities, including wildlife trafficking and drug trafficking, into third-party business accounts that dealt in gold, precious metals and jewels, to hide the illegal activities. Conspirators also deposited millions of dollars from illegal activities into third-party business accounts in an effort to hide the illegal profits.

Shark finning is the practice of catching sharks at sea, cutting off their fins and throwing the injured shark back into the ocean to die. Shark finning is aimed at supporting the demand for shark fin soup.

During the arrests of the defendants and searches of their homes and workplaces, agents seized more than $3.9 million in multiple bank accounts; approximately $3 million in gold, silver, and other precious metals, along with $1 million in diamonds; approximately 18,000 marijuana plants and 34.5 pounds of processed marijuana; multiple firearms; and documented the harvest of more than 6 tons of shark fins. Agents also seized 18 totoaba fish bladders, a delicacy in Asia harvested illegally from an endangered species.

