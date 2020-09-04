Advertisement

How to get free supplies, haircut before school starts in Richmond County

In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s four days before Richmond County students return to the classroom, and if you’re not ready, there’s help.

This morning, the Richmond County Division of Family and Children Services office will conduct a school supply giveaway.

The annual Back to School Bash starts at 10 a.m. and will last until all supplies are gone.

It’s at the agency’s office at 3310 Old Louisville Road.

Your kids have to be with you when you pick up the supplies.

MORE | It’s back to school and back to bus safety in the CSRA

And if your little one is in need of haircut, they can get one for free this weekend, too.

Parents, all you have to do is register to vote or complete the 2020 census.

Kenny’s Barbershop on Broad Street is giving out free haircuts Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Only four people will be allowed in the shop at time.

