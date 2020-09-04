Grovetown rapper lands in prison over gun he shouldn’t have had

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A gang member and self-styled rapper with a felony criminal record has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said Friday.

Antonio Dondrell Bell, 29, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 84 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to federal prosecutors. After completion of his prison term, Bell will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

“Antonio Bell knew that as a convicted felon he is not allowed to carry firearms, yet he chose not only to violate the law but to brazenly glorify gun possession in his videos posted online,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement. “Now, inside a prison, he might have a live audience – but he won’t be able to flash firearms in his performances.”

According to court documents and information shared in court, Bell was arrested Dec. 7, 2018, after a traffic stop in Augusta by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies who found a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun with high-capacity magazine under the driver’s seat.

In online videos in which he performs under the name “Yayo,” Bell is seen holding a firearm while also flashing large stacks of cash. He claimed the videos were staged while also admitting that he was a gang member. Bell faces additional state charges, including indictments on multiple counts of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Bell has previous felony convictions, which make it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

