DHEC: 158 COVID-19 cases reported at South Carolina schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, there are 158 active cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff at South Carolina private and public schools.

Of those cases, 89 have been identified as students and 69 have been identified as employees.

This is according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The state health department was asked by Governor Henry McMaster to keep track of COVID-19 cases in public and private schools across the state.

Health officials said they have created a dashboard they will update twice a week on their website.

According to DHEC, the school reporting will include both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers, and faculty members for every school.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman wrote in a tweet, “The reporting and public release of this data will serve as a transparent and valuable piece of information for students, parents and educators.”

The reporting and public release of this data will serve as a transparent and valuable piece of information for students, parents, and educators. https://t.co/ICzX983ysX — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) September 1, 2020

According to the South Carolina Department of Education’s website, as of Friday, 13 school districts are offering full face-to-face instruction, 49 are doing a hybrid/blended instruction, and 18 school districts are doing full remote learning.

For more information on that, click or tap here.

South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East said it’s relieving to know these numbers are being tracked and disclosed to the public.

She said she has had several conversations with teachers who are at schools that have had positive cases. She said some teachers were not told if they were exposed to the person who tested positive.

DHEC plans to update these numbers next Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.