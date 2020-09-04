Advertisement

Deputies looking for driver in fatal pedestrian hit in Aiken County

Danny Martin is wanted for felony DUI which resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in North Augusta earlier this week.
Danny Martin is wanted for felony DUI which resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in North Augusta earlier this week.((Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Danny Martin is wanted for felony DUI which resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in North Augusta earlier this week.

According to officials, Delgado Morales of North Augusta was struck by Toyota truck at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Belvedere-Clearwater Road at Duncan Road.

Officials later identified Danny Martin as the driver.

Martin has felony warrants from South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin is considered a violent felon and should not be approached if seen. Please contact Public Safety, Aiken County at 803-642-7620, or the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golf course foreclosure is ‘breath of fresh air’ for community hopefuls

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Jones Creek Golf Course is headed for a foreclosure sale, according to the current owners’ attorney.

News

Jones Creek Golf Course going on foreclosure

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Is Georgia expecting traffic, or a COVID-19 spike after this Labor Day?

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Traffic on I-20 right now is moving freely, there’s no telling what Labor Day travel will look like this year.

News

Kemp: "We have come way too far."

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

SC native will be awarded Medal of Honor by President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
On September 11, 2020, President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.

News

Victim identified after fight turns fatal on Fayetteville Drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned into a death investigation today.

News

Unemployment: Good news at state, U.S. levels despite historic highs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
With state and federal unemployment numbers coming out at the end of each week, here’s a look at the latest statistics.

News

Grovetown rapper lands in prison over gun he shouldn’t have had

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
As a rapper with a rap sheet, guns were off limits for Antonio "Yayo" Bell. But he had one anyway.

News

Army Cyber Command dedicates new headquarters at Fort Gordon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
In dedicating its $366 million Fortitude Hall, the Army Cyber Command marks a milestone in a seven-year consolidation effort.

News

SRS gains 18 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
There have been a total of 456 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. Officials say 413 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.