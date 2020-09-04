Deputies looking for driver in fatal pedestrian hit in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Danny Martin is wanted for felony DUI which resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in North Augusta earlier this week.

According to officials, Delgado Morales of North Augusta was struck by Toyota truck at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Belvedere-Clearwater Road at Duncan Road.

Officials later identified Danny Martin as the driver.

Martin has felony warrants from South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin is considered a violent felon and should not be approached if seen. Please contact Public Safety, Aiken County at 803-642-7620, or the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

